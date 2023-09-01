Not content with clearing the Corbynites out of selection proceedings, Sir Keir is now looking to purge scandal-ridden MPs from his party’s ranks. According to The Times, up to a dozen MPs could be in the firing line as the party looks to clean up its image for government. A party spokesman said “Keir’s changed Labour Party” will deliver the “highest standards” of representatives, with another source saying they would “clear the field” based on “behavioural, reputational issues” – rather than factional or political ones. Amongst the offenders named were Liam “no money” Byrne, catfish Khalid and re-instated bully Neil Coyle.

Other names on the agenda could be those previously suspended, pending investigation, including: Bambos Charalambous, Geraint Davies, Diane Abbott, Conor McGinn, Christina Rees and Nick Brown; whilst some have already been barred from standing again – Jeremy Corbyn and Claudia Webbe will be well known to co-conspirators. Guido is happy to lend Labour HQ a hand by reminding them of more “behavioural and reputational issues” still outstanding in their party ranks:

Rupa Huq recently had the whip restored after referring to Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially black”. This is despite Labour’s “zero tolerance” policy and Starmer’s admission the comments were “racist”…

Kim Johnson was forced to apologise for “disturbing language” after calling Israel a “fascist” state.

Clive “Get on your knees, b*tch” Lewis has a history of inflammatory remarks and behaviour.

Wes Streeting publicly apologised after a series of tweets referring to women as “b*tches”, “cows” and “tarts” resurfaced.

Karl Turner admitted to sharing a fake image of Rishi Sunak on social media, he’s also been accused of using abusive language and sexual harassment.

Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Rosena Allin-Khan has faced multiple allegations of bullying.

This is ignoring Starmer’s own acid-tripping admissions, Angela Rayner’s affinity for apple products and Rachel Reeves’ register of interests rule breaking. Guido could go on…