Clive Lewis: “Get On Your Knees B*tch”

Latest from the Corbynista brocialists – a video has emerged of Clive Lewis on stage at a Momentum event telling an audience member “Get on your knees, b*tch”. Don’t let Harriet Harman hear you talk like that…

UPDATE: Tory MP Mims Davies says this is “astounding inappropriate language” and calls for Clive to be sent on an “urgent training course”.

UPDATE II: This is going down very badly. Nus Ghani condemns Lewis for “Disgusting sexist attitudes” and asks Jess Phillips, Yvette Cooper and Harriet Harman: “Whose side are you on? Do you stand with him?”

UPDATE III: Women2Win’s Resham Kotecha: “There is *NO* context where this language & connotations are ok. We’re fighting for equality in politics & you talk like this?!” Greg Hands adds: “There’s always been an unpleasant misogynism in the Hard Left, but this is particularly repellent from a senior Labour MP.”