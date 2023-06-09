Labour have suspended Shadow Minister Bambos Charalambous pending a formal complaint made through Labour’s independent complaints process. After Geraint Davies, this makes him the second Labour MP to have the whip suspended this month. Bambos told The Guardian:

“I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour party. It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

In May, Tortoise reported a Labour MP claimed she had been assaulted by a Shadow Minister…