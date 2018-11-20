Clive Lewis Mocks Suicide In The Chamber

Clive Lewis was filmed mocking violent suicide in the House of Commons chamber this afternoon during the Finance Bill debate. This will not go down well…
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”