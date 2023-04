Diane Abbott has had the Labour whip withdrawn for comments she made in a letter to the Observer. The former Shadow Home Secretary had since apologised for the letter, in which she implied Jewish people couldn’t experience racism.

A Labour spokesman said:

“The Labour party completely condemns these comments which are deeply offensive and wrong. The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

There was a time Labour wanted her to be the Home Secretary…