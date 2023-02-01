Keir Calls Kim Johnson in to Apologise for Decrying “Fascist Israeli Government”

Kier Starmer is taking action against a Labour MP’s use of “disturbing language” against Israel. At PMQs today, Kim Johnson called Israel’s government “fascist”, before adding it was an “apartheid” state. Tom Harwood is now reporting that Kim has been called in to the Labour Whip’s office, where she is likely to be suspended if she can’t apologise fulsomely. This isn’t even the first time Kim has caused controversy, the far-left Corbynite previously denied her predecessor was hounded out of politics by antisemitism. At least Labour is now taking these issues seriously.