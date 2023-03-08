Guido has previously complimented Wes Streeting on being one of the only Labour politicians who can successfully define a woman. Since it is International Women’s Day, Guido has dug out some tweets from Labour’s Wes Streeting, which show the Shadow Home Secretary describing women in more eyebrow-raising language towards the fairer sex. The comments, which were tweeted by Streeting both during and after his presidency of the National Union of Students, include telling a woman to “go to work you lazy cow“, along with describing other women as “bitches“, “cows” and “tarts“. All have since been deleted…

In fact, Wes referred to women as “cows” at least eight times, used “bitch” three times, and called one woman a “tart“. In fairness to Streeting, he sent those between 2009 and 2011 – around the same time he also tweeted how he’d like to push journalist Jan Moir “under a train”. For which he later publicly apologised…

Of course this might make for awkward conversations around the Shadow Cabinet table. In 2019, Angela Rayner asked Sky News not to platform a man who’d previously called “women ‘bitches’ and said the former MP & Labour candidate should be hit around the head“. Likewise, Louise Haigh wasn’t too happy – who can blame her – when a Twitter user called her a “silly cow”…