EXCLUSIVE: Labour MP Claims Kwasi is “Superficially” Black

Rupa Huq used a Labour fringe event to launch an astonishing racial tirade against Britain’s first black Chancellor of the Exchequer, accusing Kwasi Kwarteng of being “superficially” black:

“Superficially he is a black man… if you hear him on the Today Programme, you wouldn’t know he is black.”

The comments were so shocking that the fringe event chair, Sunder Katwala, was forced to intervene, warning Huq that Kwarteng’s conservative ideology “doesn’t make him not black… and I think the Labour Party has to be really careful.” Huq made the comments while sitting directly next to Party Chair Anneliese Dodds…

Ironically, the comment came yesterday morning at the fringe event “What’s Next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”…