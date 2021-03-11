Rayner Defends Her £249 AirPod Pro Expense Claim as Necessary

Angela Rayner launched an extraordinary defence of one of her AirPod Pro expense claims this morning, asserting that spending “£249 on a pair of AirPods” was necessary because “on average I use [them] four hours a day now on Zooms”. A bold claim, why couldn’t she have bought normal AirPods, like the Health Secretary, or even cheaper non-apple headphones, like the Health Secretary did too…

Her bold defence looks stranger still given the fact that Guido has sat through far too many hours of Labour Party zoom meetings over the last year and can’t recall Rayner using her AirPod Pros in any of them. She wasn’t wearing them when she criticised male leadership, or when she erroneously claimed to be Labour’s first female deputy leader. Nor in her many other recent Zoom meetings…

Yet Rayner’s expenses show a veritable splurge on Apple Products. Guido’s would be keen to know why Rayner felt the need to claim for two sets of AirPod Pros. She’s almost at Shadow Defence Minister Fabian Hamilton’s level…