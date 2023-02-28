A former Labour councillor and activist has accused the Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health of treating people “like dirt”. Hannah Stanislaus, who has since quit the party, said the environment in Rosena Allin-Khan’s office in 2019 left them “suicidal and in the jaws of addiction”. Speaking on Twitter, Hannah said Rosena was guilty of berating and belittling activists, adding she allowed staffers to “bully” and “intimidate”. Labour categorically denies the claims.

Rosena isn’t the only individual highlighted for her behaviour. Hannah also points the finger at staffers Kate Forbes and Sean Lawless. Both are still employed in her office.

More recently, Hannah questioned why Labour are yet to respond. Well, Labour’s press team has a fair answer to this – there have been no formal complaints lodged and they have not launched a proactive investigation, which they say they would if they thought there was a case to answer. Keir Starmer has criticised the Prime Minister for being “too weak to do anything” about bullying allegations against Dominic Raab. At least Rishi held an investigation…