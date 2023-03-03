Rupa Huq Reinstated as Labour MP Despite Starmer’s “Zero Tolerance” Promise

“During my suspension I have reflected on the offence caused by my remarks at last year’s Labour Party Conference and I want to offer, once again, my sincere apologies to everyone affected. As I promised at the time, I have undertaken and completed anti-racism and bias training. I want to make clear that I accept fully the conclusion of the party’s inquiry and the sanction it has imposed.”

So far, Sir Keir himself has remained noticeably quiet about Huq’s comeback. As a reminder, here’s what he told Nick Ferrari on the day she lost the whip:

“What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party and that was done very, very quickly.”

Asked if he wanted to see her back in the Party, he added:

“I think that comment was racist. And I’m very glad the Labour Party acted as swiftly as it did.”

Which isn’t exactly a “yes“. Just two weeks ago, following the announcement that the ECHR would end its monitoring of Labour, Starmer claimed “under my leadership there will zero tolerance of antisemitism, of racism, of discrimination of any kind.” Zero tolerance – unless you go on a quick training course…