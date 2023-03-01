Before reporting on allegations of bullying against Labour’s Shadow Mental Health Minister, Guido contacted the Labour press office, who issued a categoric denial. Labour denied there were any investigations and insisted no formal complaints were raised – based on the evidence Guido provided. Well… Guido has since received hard evidence that formal complaints were lodged. Co-conspirators can read the full email below…

Labour press maintains their position – that there was no formal complaint – was consistent. Based on the fact no investigation arose directly from the tweets initially presented and that complaints are only carried forward once significant evidence is presented. Guido will let co-conspirators be the judge.

Rosena faces another allegation of bullying behaviour: activist Lukey Stranger alleged that online harassment left him “in floods of tears & bereft of words”.

Yeh but @DrRosena you & Sean Lawless created a twitter account to shame & humiliate me, indulging some of the most hateful & obsessive trolls saying irrational things after Al Jazeera. This caused me to break down in tears & I had to leave a new job as Hospital Porter on Day 2./1 https://t.co/iU4tQ12ARp — Lukey Stanger #COYS #COYS #ENICOUT #LEVYOUT (@lukey_stanger) February 2, 2023

Labour demanded Dominic Raab be suspended when he faced bullying allegations and claimed that “whenever there’s even an allegation in the Labour Party, that MP in question loses the labour whip.” By refusing to accept there are bullying allegations being made against her means Rosena doesn’t have to the whip suspended…