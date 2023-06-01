Labour MP Geraint Davies has been accused of sexually harassing five women since joining the Commons in 1997, including a junior staffer aged 19 and two younger female MPs. According to Politico, Davies both physically and verbally harassed women on the parliamentary estate, with habits of “excessive drinking, sexual comments and unwanted touching […] stretching back at least five years“. Politico say they spoke to at least 20 people all corroborating the allegations…

They allege this was an open secret in Labour circles, yet without a formal complaint, no formal action was ever taken. MPs claim the Labour whips have been aware of his behaviour for years. Davies himself released a statement this morning:

“I don’t recognize the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament. If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.”

The whips this morning say they “strongly urge anyone with a complaint to come forward so that allegations can be swiftly and fully investigated and action taken“. No formal complaint, no investigation…

UPDATE: Labour confirms Geraint Davies has had the whip suspended. A spokesperson said:

“These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour. We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party’s investigation”.

Didn’t take long…