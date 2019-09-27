Did Karl Turner Threaten Cummings?

The nauseating discourse in Westminster about the Prime Minister’s language yesterday led to Hull MP Karl Turner spotting Dominic Cummings in PCH and walking over to berate him. All conveniently filmed by one of Karl’s staffers…

At the very end of the clip, the subtitling stops – however some keen-eared Twitter users picked up the MP say one last parting thing to the PM’s Senior Adviser

Why isn’t the final few seconds of this exchange subtitled? Karl Turner says something around the 58 second mark. People can listen and make their own minds up as to what he said. https://t.co/PoHMCcaVwr — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) September 27, 2019

Some reckon they can hear Karl saying he wants Cummings ‘in a ditch, dead’, which, of course, would undermine his rant about using more moderated language. Watch above and make up your own mind…