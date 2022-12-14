WATCH: Clive Lewis Compares Government Migrant Plans to Concentration Camps

Clive Lewis has yet again landed himself in hot water for his insensitive comments. Speaking today on Politics Live, the Labour backbencher was commenting on reports from the i that the government plans to house migrants in holiday camps and claimed:

“… you’ve got a group of people concentrated into a camp – as you did in the Boer War, it’s what you call a concentration camp”

Clive didn’t take the opportunity to backtrack on these comments – even when challenged – instead he doubled down. To reiterate, these are holiday camps for illegal migrants…

A Labour spokesperson described the comments as “Clearly not appropriate”. They added the whips office would decide on disciplinary action. Guido hopes Clive hasn’t heard the end of this.