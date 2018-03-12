Karl Turner Accused of Slapping Woman’s Bum and Making Lewd Comments About Her “Real Tits”

Labour MP Karl Turner will be lucky to survive this FT investigation. They are accusing him of slapping a woman on the bottom and making lewd comments about her “real tits” after she had a double mastectomy:

The eyewitness alleged that when Mr Turner was challenged after he slapped the buttocks of the female Labour member, he responded with something like “I couldn’t help myself”.

Two witnesses say they heard Mr Turner tell the woman, who had only recently recovered from breast cancer, that she “shouldn’t have got rid of her real tits because they were great”, before adding “the ones you’ve got now are nice enough”. He is said to have first made such comments in 2014 and repeated them on other occasions.