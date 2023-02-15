Starmer Bans Corbyn From Standing as Labour MP at Next Election

Following his speech this morning in response to Labour’s release from EHRC antisemitism monitoring, Keir Starmer had some choice words for Jeremy Corbyn. When asked if the former Labour leader would be able to stand for the party again, Starmer said:

“Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the next General Election as a Labour Party Candidate. What I said about the party changing, I meant, and we are not going back.”

It still doesn’t explain why Starmer twice campaigned for him to become Prime Minister…