December carried on much the same way as November. Immigration and strikes continued to top the agenda, and as Mick Lynch showed his true colours on the airwaves, another media personality was making the most of his opportunity. Labour gave a lesson in grievance politics as they launched an attack on private schools – despite their own associations with them. All the while, polls continued to show a bleak mid-winter landscape for the Conservatives. They’re polls even Santa would struggle to come back from.

As Westminster entered Christmas party season, there was some uncharacteristically wintery weather- conveniently timed to coincide with record energy prices. The public were provided some relief from strikes and soaring utility bills through the rare spectacle of a winter World Cup. Which provided at least one entertaining own goal.

The freezing temperatures didn’t bring a corresponding cooldown in the culture war. Jeremy Clarkson found himself on the receiving end of a woke mob, incited by a Game of Thrones reference, as two Tory MPs hatched a plan to protect free speech. The SNP passed their controversial reform to gender recognition, to a too revealing reaction from the public gallery, though the government seems prepped to launch a counter-attack of their own. No sign of a Christmas Truce there…

December ended up being a month to forget for a lot of people. The EU became embroiled in a corruption scandal and three Labour candidates stepped down amid scrutiny of their inadequate selection processes. Eddie Izzard’s losing streak was extended, as was Jolyon’s. Twice. At least they should be used to it by now.

The month was not without its winners. Stephen Flynn became the newest SNP leader in Westminster, providing the ears of Westminster watchers with some welcome relief after years of Ian Blackford’s interventions. Even with his drastic personnel changes, Stephen was quick to follow his predecessor in showing himself up. Civil servants also had a good month. Beyond splashing the cash on taxis and pitching for public sympathy for their cushy conditions, Guido revealed one was able to stay on the payroll whilst launching his own parliamentary campaign… against Boris Johnson. The former PM didn’t do too badly himself; his campaign’s backers claims were vindicated as he raked in cash on the speaker circuit and registered solid poll results. He may well be hoping his unfinished business gets a resolution in the New Year…

Honourable Mentions:

Headline of the Month: Public Support for Rail Strikes Crashes as Mick Lynches Christmas