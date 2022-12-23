Supreme Court Refuses Jolyon’s Appeal Over Gove Verdict mdi-fullscreen

The Supreme Court has, regretfully, told Jolyon they won’t be wasting their time hearing his appeal case on the Michael Gove verdict. Meaning Jolyon ends the year just as he began it… with yet another loss.

Back in January, the Court of Appeal overturned a prior High Court ruling that a procurement contract was unlawfully awarded to Public First – a firm with links to Dominic Cummings and Michael Gove. Jolyon and the Good Law Project reacted with “profound surprise” as their impossibly rare win turned to dust before their eyes, and vowed to take it to the highest court in the land to seek justice. They failed. 

The Supreme Court refused the appeal because “the application does not raise an arguable point of law of general public importance“, and in the “emergency context created by the pandemic”. Looks like they had better things to be doing this Christmas…
