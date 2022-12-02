As the country braces itself for a month of train strikes and travel chaos, we can rest in the knowledge that one group will always be protected from such discomfort. Guido can reveal that the tireless civil servants over at DEFRA spent a staggering £59,642 on taxi rides in 2022 alone. That’s well over £1,000 a week, and far in excess of the £23,000 spent by DCMS. You’d think those responsible for implementing Net Zero would recognise the need to reduce transport emissions…

The figure for 2022 was treble the £19,811 in 2021 and more in line with the £52,170 they spent in 2020 – bringing the three-year total to £131,623. And this is when they’re working from home…