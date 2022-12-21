It’s the final Twitter bitch fight of the year, and who better to lace up their gloves one last time than two veterans of the ring: Steve Bray and Owen Jones. They’re back for round 2.

Co-conspirators would be forgiven for thinking their inaugural bout back in September would be their first and last encounter. After all, the final bell rang when Bray decided to block Jones entirely. Today, however, in the spirit of Christmas, the prizefighters have given the people what they really want, and picked up where they left off:

Owen Jones is just an insignificant twat to be honest! I wouldn't worry about that waste of space! https://t.co/gSkwnmPRk2 — Steve Bray on Mastodon @SNB19692@Mastodon.Social (@snb19692) December 20, 2022

Far be it for the likes of Steve Bray to hurl an insult like that at anyone. Jones inevitably swung back:

For example, I wish Steve Bray had rightly treated me as the insignificant twat I am at Conservative Conference, rather than bizarrely screaming about me over his loudspeaker and deliberately trying to stop us interviewing Tories by following us around with his music blaring! pic.twitter.com/1LdbOJ2Way — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 21, 2022

As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the victor…