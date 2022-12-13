Mick Grynch has just given a train wreck of an interview on the Today Programme. As the country grinds to a halt thanks to the RMT’s rail strikes, the union’s ringleader hit the airwaves to explain himself, clearly expecting a slap on the back and a handshake.

Instead, when asked the most basic questions about declining support for the strikes and the average loss to members for picketing, Lynch threw his toys out the pram.

Asked how much it’s costing a union member to strike in terms of lost pay, Lynch fumed:

“…[You’re] pursuing an editorial line I’d read in the Sun or the Daily Mail or the Telegraph […] I find this a shocking stance that the BBC will take. You are just parroting the most ring wing stuff you can get hold of on behalf of the establishment.”

To which host Mishal Husain gently replied: “They’re just questions“. This is the same Mick Lynch who sneered at GB News for not being “a proper outlet”. If even the BBC are too right-wing him now, who’s left? Novara?