The good news from the Good Law Project is they’ve rebranded: new website, new logo, new look. The bad news is they’ve lost in court again. Today the Court of Appeal dismissed Jolyon’s latest judicial review claim that Government ministers had “threaten[ed] our national security and avoid[ed] scrutiny” by using “private phones and messaging services”. The High Court had previously dismissed this claim, so Jolyon took it to the Court of Appeal… which did the same.

The Court of Appeal concluded:

“…we find that there is no implied duty to retain records under the PRA; (2) there is no duty on the Ministers to comply with the eight policies which is enforceable by the Good Law Project by way of proceedings for judicial review; (3) the Dunn note was lawful; (4) it is not necessary to address the issue of standing; and (5) we dismiss the appeal and the claim for judicial review.”

Jolyon had previously promised to stop wasting so much time with pointless judicial reviews. So much for that. He’s now, in a surprise twist nobody could possibly have seen coming, vowed to take this case to the Supreme Court. Surely he’ll have better luck there. If not, there’s always Scotland…