As Labour leads the charge against fee-paying schools, Guido’s attention was drawn to one particularly brash intervention. Labour’s candidate for Hartlepool, Jonathan Brash, claimed on Twitter that private education was not charitable, adding there is “no justification” for tax incentives which “should be abolished”. This intervention may come as a surprise to those who know Jonathan. For not only was he educated at £5,000 per term Yarm School, he now teaches there…

Labour claims to be ready for government, though once again they’re showing an inability to practise what they preach. Fellow Yarm alumnus, Simon Clarke wrote Jonathan this report:

“It shows scarcely believable hypocrisy for Jonathan Brash, who teaches at Yarm School, to attack the very sector in which he is happy to be employed… Labour candidates like Mr Brash deserve A*s for double standards.”

You’d expect a keener sense of political awareness from Jonathan, he used to teach the subject after all…