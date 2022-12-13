A new MRP poll from Savanta, based on a 20-point lead over the Tories, shows Labour on course for a mind-blowing 314-seat majority. MRP polls have proved historically accurate in 2017 and 2019. The poll shows the Tories holding no seats more northerly than South Holland and The Deepings in Lincolnshire, with Rishi losing his seat and 27,000 majority. Ironically Liz Truss keeps her seat…

The poll shows an absolute wipe-out for the Tories. They would be left with just 69 seats (no sniggering).

Based on a scan of the hexagonal map provided by Savanta, big-name Tories who might cling on include Suella Braverman, James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Michael Gove, Kit Malthouse and Tom Tugendhat. Boris would lose his seat, along with all Tory seats in the capital. The captain of the Titanic would look at this poll and think, “Biggest iceberg ever!”…