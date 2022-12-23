Chaos in the Pubic Gallery…

Fathers For Justice hurled flour at Tony Blair, Extinction Rebellion stripped off to their underwear, now Holyrood has been subjected to the most eyebrow-raising protest off all. During yesterday’s closing debate on Sturgeon’s incredibly controversial trans rights bill, a female protestor flashed the chamber while shouting “you terrible, terrible people”. It was quite a hairy moment for Holyrood security…

“If you won’t respect the rights of women, then you have no decency; and if you won’t be decent… then I will be indecent. Get it right up you!”

Say what you want, she didn’t beat around the bush…