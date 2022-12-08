Stephen Flynn’s purge of Ian Blackford loyalists is continuing in earnest. The SNP’s new leader in Westminster is promising a “new-look team” over the next week, with Chief Whip Owen Thompson the first up for the chop last night, replaced by staunch Sturgeon supporter Martin Docherty-Hughes. Blackford’s allies had called for Thompson to stick around as a demonstration of unity. Flynn had other ideas.

That was followed this morning by the resignation of veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart, who left the frontbench as the Westminster group’s DEFRA spokesperson. His resignation letter, published just now, doesn’t exactly lavish the new leader with praise…

“…I remain bemused as to the reasons why you felt it was necessary to seek a change in our leadership […] We never had an opportunity to discuss your plans for the group.”

Expect more chopping and changing over the coming days…