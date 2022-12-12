As the temperatures drop in this bleak midwinter, spare a thought for our civil servant fast-streamers. The cohort of young Tiny Tims has gone through the consultative stage for strikes – and 81% voted for action. Unsurprisingly, The Guardian has taken to championing their cause, quoting their union who say they are “so poorly paid they are skipping meals and relying on family to get by”.

Guido wouldn’t want to throw shade at a vulnerable, marginalised, stigmatised group like Russell Group alumni in taxpayer-funded jobs, but it must be remembered that the starting salary for most programmes is £28,000, and can go up to £55,000. So, maybe we can pocket our handkerchiefs. These young people are fresh out of university… and the median national salary is £33,000…