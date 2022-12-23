As the year comes to a close, and we reflect on the months gone by, members of the public are coming to the same conclusion: Boris was the most competent PM of the year. A new poll from People Polling put Boris top of the nation’s rankings, on 32% to Rishi’s 29%. Poor Liz managed just 3%.

When looking at just Conservatives, unsurprisingly, these trends are magnified. Boris gets a stonking majority on 62%, Rishi trails on 22%, as Liz sees her vote share increase by a third… to 4%. These findings were replicated by Omnisis, as Boris secured the support of 28% ahead of Rishi on 19% and Liz on 1%.

Admittedly the bar isn’t high. When asked for the best PM, 46% of voters responded “none of them”…