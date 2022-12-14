On Saturday at the GB News Christmas party, Angelos Frangopoulos told the assembled crowd that 2022 proved the year Sky News lost its crown as the No. 1 most-watched commercial news channel. 2023 will no doubt shape up to be another good year for the channel, though the illegal immigration crisis is already proving fantastic for views.

Last night Nigel Farage hit a whopping 187,500 viewers 15 minutes into his show, with an average of 148,400. Not far off the 208,000 record Farage set with his Trump interview. Thrashing the BBC’s 78,000, Sky’s 26,000 and TalkTV’s 1,800.

It’s not just Farage pulling in big audiences, however. Across prime time, GB News averaged 96,600 viewers, compared with 89,000 for the BBC, 45,500 for Sky, and 19,600 for TalkTV. Here’s to another stonking year for GBN in 2023…