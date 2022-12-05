The people of Sheffield Central, and anybody who values the credibility of the Labour Party, can breathe a sigh of relief. A constituency Labour party has come to the sensible decision in the selection for a candidate in Sheffield Central. Eddie Izzard came a poor second, with 175 votes, 258 behind the winning candidate.
This shouldn’t surprise followers of the comedienne’s career. Eddie has a strong track record – of losing at every opportunity. Here’s a summary of Izzard’s losing campaigns:
Better luck next time, Eddie…