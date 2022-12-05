Eddie Izzard Loses Again – This Time In Selection Battle for Sheffield Central mdi-fullscreen

The people of Sheffield Central, and anybody who values the credibility of the Labour Party, can breathe a sigh of relief. A constituency Labour party has come to the sensible decision in the selection for a candidate in Sheffield Central. Eddie Izzard came a poor second, with 175 votes, 258 behind the winning candidate.

This shouldn’t surprise followers of the comedienne’s career. Eddie has a strong track record – of losing at every opportunity. Here’s a summary of Izzard’s losing campaigns:

  • Join the euro
  • Elect Ken Livingston
  • Elect Gordon Brown
  • Vote Yes in the AV referendum
  • Elect Ed Miliband
  • Elect Andy Burnham as Labour leader
  • Remain in the EU
  • Run for Labour’s NEC
  • Elect Jeremy Corbyn
  • End restrictions on Westminster street performers

Better luck next time, Eddie…
