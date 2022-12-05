The people of Sheffield Central, and anybody who values the credibility of the Labour Party, can breathe a sigh of relief. A constituency Labour party has come to the sensible decision in the selection for a candidate in Sheffield Central. Eddie Izzard came a poor second, with 175 votes, 258 behind the winning candidate.

This shouldn’t surprise followers of the comedienne’s career. Eddie has a strong track record – of losing at every opportunity. Here’s a summary of Izzard’s losing campaigns:

Join the euro

Elect Ken Livingston

Elect Gordon Brown

Vote Yes in the AV referendum

Elect Ed Miliband

Elect Andy Burnham as Labour leader

Remain in the EU

Run for Labour’s NEC

Elect Jeremy Corbyn

End restrictions on Westminster street performers

Better luck next time, Eddie…