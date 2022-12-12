As civil servants make plans to join the picket lines, one Whitehall wonk, Blaise Baquiche of DEFRA is taking his anti-government activity to another level. The environmental wonk is standing as a Liberal Democrat against the party he’s meant to be serving impartially. And the seat he’s been selected for… Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Blaise has been working in DEFRA for almost two years, so the Brexit-hating blobster was supposed to be implementing Boris’s agenda – and now he’s seeking election to fight it. The Remainer activist has been specifically tasked with leading comms on the Government’s post-Brexit agricultural policy. It’s no surprise that Blaise counts himself as a member of the tofu-eating wokerati…

Section 4.4.19 of the Civil Service management code states:

“Civil servants are disqualified from election to Parliament (House of Commons Disqualification Act 1975) and from election to the European Parliament (European Parliamentary Elections Act 1978). They must therefore resign from the Civil Service before standing for election in accordance with paragraphs 4.4.20 and 4.4.21.”

Guido assumes the resignation letter just got caught up in the mail strikes.