The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA) have published Lord Pickles’ letter to Boris, revealing the committee gave Boris permission to join the élite Harry Walker Agency back in September. The decision paved the way for him to rake in the dough with lucrative speaking engagements – provided he waited the standard three months between leaving office and accepting the first gig. A condition which he, erm, didn’t quite stick to…

“The Committee does not consider joining a speaking agency raises any particular concerns under the government’s Business Appointment Rules, provided it is subject to standard conditions which prevent improper use of information and influence […] It is an individual’s responsibility to manage the propriety of the specific pieces of work undertaken. In particular, as the former Prime Minister, you must be careful not to offer any unfair insight as a result of your access to information and potential influence in government…”

Boris’s team claimed the speeches he performed within the three-month waiting period were above board because they were “one-offs“. In any case, probation’s now over, and Boris is free to bring in the big bucks. If you want to hire him, here’s his profile. Better start saving up…