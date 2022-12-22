Rishi’s Westminster government could try and block Scotland’s incredibly controversial gender recognition bill, which was passed by a majority of votes in Holyrood. At present the bill would remove the need for Scottish people – including 16 and 17-year-olds – to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. Women’s rights campaign groups have been up in arms over the threat to single sex spaces…

Following the passing of the bill, however, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has warned it may not progress to royal assent, and that the government could block it. He said:

“We will look closely at that, and also the ramifications for the 2010 Equality Act and other UK wide legislation, in the coming weeks – up to and including a Section 35 order stopping the Bill going for Royal Assent if necessary.”

A source close to Kemi Badenoch – the Equalities secretary who has been incredibly scathing of the legislation – also tells Guido:

“Kemi’s overriding concern is the safety of women and girls. The SNP have pushed this Bill through without any thought to its wider implications.”

Brace for SNP chuntering about ‘constitutional crisis and outrage’…