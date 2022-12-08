School Mistress Penny Helps SNP With Their Sums

Penny Mordaunt once again laid into the SNP during business questions this afternoon, after they complained about having to find £1 billion of cuts. Despite getting much more taxpayer cash per head than the English…

Penny, role-playing a school ma’am, gave some helpful suggestions to the party as to how fewer poor spending decisions in recent years could have easily saved this exact sum without having to make cuts to public services:

£20m on Referendum planning

£9m on Scottish embassies

£300m on the ferry fiasco

£52.4m wasted on the collapsed BiFab company

£5m on climate change reparations

£600m bailing out Sanjeev Gupta’s smelting business

£500,000 wasted on the publicly owned energy company that never happened

£986,900,000. Penny promised to clip the moment for her own social media, Guido thought he’d beat her to it…