Fresh from accusations of stifling local democracy, Labour’s candidate selection machine has generated yet more controversy. The Rother Valley CLP has selected Dominic Beck as its candidate. Dominic has been a Rotherham councillor since 2011. In 2014 a report found 1,400 Rotherham girls were victims of child sexual exploitation; the council cabinet, of which Beck was a member, rejected the report. In 2015 he was forced to resign after an independent report uncovered yet more incompetence.

The Labour Party has been quick to dismiss these concerns. Neighbouring MP Sarah Champion celebrated Beck’s win, with his resignation apparently slipping her mind. This is perhaps not surprising when Beck himself has been keen to avoid scrutiny…

Beck’s selection has been met with anger from voters. In a letter to the local paper, one resident described the selection as a “betrayal” of victims, adding “it is an insult to the electorate and puts the Labour Party even deeper into the sewers”. Keir Starmer has admitted he failed grooming victims before. It seems he hasn’t learnt his lesson.

Hat-tip: Charlie Peters