David Penman, the head of the union for senior civil servants, is upset that ministers are calling Whitehall mandarins “lazy, woke, inefficient, remainer snowflakes“, and demanding Rishi Sunak puts an end to it. In comments released ahead of the FDA union’s annual conference, Penman writes:

““I don’t know about you, conference, but I’ve had enough of this. At some point we need to say, ‘Enough is enough.’ Ministers need to demonstrate they value civil servants. It is they who have put a number on that, not us. It is they who believe that the cost of living crisis should be addressed for some public servants and not others, and it is they who have pushed the FDA over the edge into balloting for industrial action.”

How could anyone think civil servants are lazy, woke or inefficient? Guido’s had a flick through the archives to try and figure it out…

These are stories written only in the last twelve months. Those scrolling further into the archives will eventually come across the article on DWP’s planned Q&A with a witch, or Jacob Rees-Mogg’s work-from-home league table, which revealed 72% of the Department for Health and Social Care was working from home. Not to mention the Cabinet Office offering staff “crystal healing sessions“. Penman’s right: enough is enough…