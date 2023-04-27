Here we go again. Having finished off Dominic Raab, the Whitehall militia have found their next target. Now it’s Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s turn, with the charge sheet against him so appalling it’s almost impossible to read. For those brave enough, here is what Barclay is being accused of by distressed civil servants:

“Blasting” staff

Being “angry“

Being “quite challenging“

Having a “very macho” style. As opposed to a “very effete” style?

“Micro-managing” employees. Presumably by asking them what they are doing, exactly?

The botched attempt to take down Alok Sharma means mandarins are now having to up their game. Barclay doesn’t just call Civil Servants while they’re at home, he “blasts” them when they make mistakes, and is sometimes even “difficult” to work with – whatever that means. No one has accused him of hurling fruit past the skulls of his staff yet, although it’s surely only a matter of time. Barclay’s allies are calling the allegations “totally untrue” and “politically motivated“, pointing out that not one complaint has been made. James Cleverly added Barclay is “absolutely not” a bully on Sky News this morning. Not that any of that matters: it is clearly open season on any Cabinet minister now. One Civil Service source joked to Guido “if Civil Servants are snowflakes, the DHSC [Department of Health and Social Care] is Antarctica”…