Civil Servants Holding Q&A with a Witch

The list of absurd things happening behind the scenes in woke Whitehall is getting increasingly long, from refusals to speed up returning to working from the office to pushing the BLM agenda. The Department for Work and Pensions, however, is taking the biscuit. Guido has discovered that the department is shortly to host a “Lunch with a witch with Q&A”. You read that correctly…

Does the department know Halloween was ten days ago?

The event, taking place during working hours a week on Thursday, will be open to all DWP and Civil Service colleagues. Any colleagues who have ever wanted to ask questions of a witch are encouraged to attend…

Any loons who can’t attend the 18th – do not fret. Two days prior, next Tuesday, the department is hosting a “Bitesize session to being a pagan“ – perfect timing ahead of Christmas. Guido can’t for the life of him spot any events scheduled about getting on with the job they’re paid to do…

UPDATE: Unfortunately the witch Q&A has now been cancelled.