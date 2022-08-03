DWP Force Compulsory “Let’s Talk about Allyship” Sessions

It seems Liz’s anti-woke Civil Service policy can’t come a moment too soon: a co-conspirator gets in touch revealing Department for Work & Pension mandarins have been instructed to hold compulsory “race ally” discussions in all team meetings this week. The email, sent to Guido with the subject “for Action: Let’s Talk about Allyship”, proves the department’s BAME Inclusion Group has instructed team leads to “deliver this topic in your team/clusters in August and do not forget to complete the feedback form.”

“It is too easy to think that personally you are not affected by racism, so it is not your problem, or that because you are not a racist person then you are doing enough. What you can do is be an ally. Not just a race ally, but an ally for all who may need your support. Please deliver this topic in your teams/clusters in August and do not forget to complete the feedback form. This is on a link in the slide and will help us to look at what works for you and how we can improve things.”

Not to be overlooked, the EAD BAME inclusion group also reminds Civil Servants “there is a Pronoun Sheet with your names so please do not forget to go in and include how you would like to be called and how you pronounce your name. Let’s make a real effort to get people’s name right”. Ironically, the email came from someone without pronouns in their signature…