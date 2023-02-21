As if sitting at home, holding sports days, or interviewing witches wasn’t enough, hard-pressed civil servants have now been warned against using AI chatbots like ChatGPT to do their work for them. According to the I, mandarins across Whitehall have been advised by the Department for Science, Information and Technology against using the services to “help automate certain tasks including writing emails and letters or other repetitive work in policymaking.” About three weeks ago, thousands of these civil servants were striking over pay and conditions…

Given a service like ChatGPT has no obligation to actually protect the privacy of its users, using it to write policy is maybe not a good idea. Although that hasn’t stopped the Chancellor using it to draft the intro to one of his own speeches…