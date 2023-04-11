Not content with working from home, striking and faking long covid, Whitehall’s work-shy civil servants have found yet another way to skive. In 2022, more blobsters bunked off for “stress and other mental health problems” than ever before – they took a stonking 771,433 days of mental health sick leave between them, a rise of 38% on the year before. That works out 2,113 of man years lost… all funded at your expense.

Labour reckon the “shocking” figures show there is “a mental health crisis at the heart of Whitehall”. The only mental health crisis at the heart of Whitehall is a chronic fear of hard graft. The WFHing, striking, long covid faking, skiving ne’er do wells need sacking..