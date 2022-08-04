Number of Civil Servants Working in the Office Declining in All-But-One Department

Civil Service occupancy rates – the number of bums in Whitehall office seats – have fallen in every government department but one, new figures show. With the exception of the Department for Levelling Up – which has maintained occupancy of 56% – between the week commencing 4th July and the week commencing 25th July, every other department has seen a fall. Some of up to 32%…

The figures are a blow to the government’s concerted push to get the blob back to the office, with most numbers dropping well before the parliamentary Summer recess.

Between the week commencing 4th July and the week commencing 25th July, each department saw a fall in their occupancy rates of the following: Both the Scotland and Wales Offices have seen plummets of 32% each in three weeks. Guido doesn’t have any theories why these two are so starkly larger than all the others, especially their Northern Ireland Office counterparts. Guido looks forward to seeing doss rates over the next month…