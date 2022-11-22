Fiscal consolidation? What fiscal consolidation? Sure as the sunrise, the civil service is once again hiring for another batch of diversity and inclusion managers across the country, including in the DWP, the College of Policing, and HMRC. And on salaries reaching up to £74,000…

It’s only been a month since the government last spaffed £300,000 on these jobs. Back then, DWP were on the lookout for a “Diversity and Inclusion: Assurance, Governance and Evaluation Work Strand Lead” for £41,000 per year. With that job filled, they moved on to their search for a “Head of Diversity and Equity” on up to £74,000. Unfortunately that vacancy closed last night, along with the “D&I Locations Lead” job in the Cabinet Office (£61,000). So, tardy applicants will have to send their CVs to one of the other eight openings still up on the site…

The total spend for the latest haul, assuming the candidates are talented enough for the top-end salaries, is over £500,000…