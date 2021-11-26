Cabinet Office Offers Crystal Healing Session for Civil Servants

The list of absurd events in woke Whitehall just gets longer. The Cabinet Office earlier this month was inviting civil servants to a “Beginners Guide to Crystal Healing and Deep Relaxation”. Yes, you read that right…

Guido has got hold of the Wednesday, November 3rd list of activities and events for civil servants to do if they don’t fancy doing any actual work, as distributed by the Cabinet Office:

0900 Counselling Session for Ethnic Minority Colleagues – an hour long counselling session with a therapist

Midday gives skiving civil servants 2 choices:

1200 “It’s all about me” is a “2-day wellbeing event open to all Civil Servants. Sessions will focus on being kind to yourself.”

If 2 days is a bit too long to go missing from your desk you could opt for:

1200 “Reshaping negative thoughts and language into positive affirmations” which was an interactive session around affirmations and being kind to ourselves.

Afterwards a stressed civil servant could find time to attend:

1400 “Time to Unmind” participants will be given “Tools, training and exercises to support your mental wellbeing.”

The highlight of the day, in Guido’s view, was the training session – which took place at 2pm after their lunch break, obviously – “A Beginners Guide to Crystal Healing and Deep Relaxation“ open to all crystal enthusiasts regardless of experience. The programme was interactive and taught attendees about the “benefits of crystals” followed by a session of “deep relaxation”. What a great way to finish off a busy day for the determined civil servant keen to avoid working at the job taxpayers pay them to do.

On the same day these events were happening (November 3rd) the powerful Public Accounts Committee found that civil servants could not explain where £16 billion of extra funds was going in the Ministry of Defence. Perhaps it was going towards funding Whitehall’s woke wellbeing nonsense? Maybe, now they have had the training, civil servants could use a crystal ball to determine where taxpayers’ money is going…