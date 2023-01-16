Guido’s got a hold of the latest woke briefing churned out by the Home Office. Hopefully you’re sitting down. This one’s a whopper.
Over the course of just ten pages, civil servants working in the Home Office’s Homeland Security Group – the UK’s actual counter-terrorism unit – are told:
Staff are also warned to “use the right language” and to “be clearly and openly supportive”. God forbid you “assume the gender of a person’s partner“, or fail to “use neutral language“. For those unsure on what language is permitted by the Praetorian Guards marching through Whitehall, the briefing lends a hand:
Don’t use:
So the Home Office have now cancelled “homosexuality“, and warned against calling someone “mate” in an email. At least they’ll remember to use split pronouns for the next terrorist cell…
Read the full document below: