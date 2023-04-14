Well-pensioned civil servants are once again set to strike after union leaders described the government’s pay rise offer of between 4.5% and 5% as an “insult”. 100,000 civil servants previously walked out back in February, though as Guido reported at the time, only about 200 seemed committed enough to actually show up to the picket line. The rest, as usual, must have stayed at home. In the most recent week of office occupancy stats, just 56% of desks were occupied across Whitehall. Yet again Guido asks the obvious question: if civil servants stay home, who will notice?