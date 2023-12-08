Vehement left wing activist Carol Vorderman has been seeking comfort with lefty allies following her ousting from the BBC, looking for new ways to voice her hate of the government. Last month she was spotted having drinks with Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson after her Twitter Bitch Fight with CCHQ. Failing a potential Labour candidacy bid, she’s now found a new role at the Good Law Project, teaming up with consistent court loser Joylon Maugham to bring new “VIP files“, which apparently contain material relating to crony covid contracts during the pandemic. Praising the “crowd funded” organisation, she announced the formation of the new dream team this morning on X. She didn’t mention the fact that a big chunk of the cash goes straight to the Treasury…

I’ve teamed with @GoodLawProject – the crowdfunded legal organisation which first discovered the VIP PPE Lane Thanks to YOUR help we are now bringing you #TheVIPFiles Tories think it will go away thanks to their friendly media organisations. It won’t NEW FILE OUT ON MONDAY💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xT8YsF43Zf — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 8, 2023

Jolyon, the restless fox-beater – who finds it “really hard losing cases” – is hoping the new addition will help him in his quest to bash the government, though if the Joylon’s track record is anything to go by, Guido doubts it will be a successful project, even with the help of Vorderman’s new found “voice“. If Jolyon and Vorderman are so intent on their political campaigns, they should stop wasting time in the courts and stand for election…