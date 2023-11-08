BBC Wales has fired Carol Vorderman after she continued to breach the BBC’s social media impartiality rules. Announcing the decision on X, Vorderman said “BBC Wales management have decided I must leave,” adding she was “sad” to leave Radio Wales, but that she is not prepared to “lose her voice“. Her ‘voice’ being constant left-wing bashing of Brexit and the Tories. Not the first time she’s landed herself in hot water over her X feed…

Read her full statement below:

After five years, I’m leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in. My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love – and I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.

Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions. I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly. But for now, another interesting chapter begins.

Diolch yn fawr iawn i chi i gyd