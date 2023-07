As sure as night becomes day, Jolyon has lost again. This time, his loss comes on behalf of and in conjunction with transgender charity Mermaids, which was looking to appeal the charity status of gay rights group the LGB Alliance. The LGB Alliance are “delighted” by the “historic win”:

“We are delighted that the tribunal found in our favour and that Mermaids and the LGBT Consortium have failed in their bid to remove our charitable status.” Lesbians 1, Jolyon 0.